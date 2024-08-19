Letters: Pfeiffer thanks voters, volunteers for support

I am deeply honored and grateful to have been elected as your new treasurer. Your unwavering support has made this victory possible, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this campaign.

To all the voters, your confidence in me is both humbling and motivating. Your votes are a powerful reminder of the trust you have placed in me to manage our township’s finances with integrity and transparency.

A special thanks goes out to those who volunteered their time, hosted campaign gatherings and wore our campaign shirts with pride. Your enthusiasm and dedication were instrumental in spreading our message and energizing our community.

To the businesses and homeowners who displayed signs, your visibility and support helped amplify our campaign and keep the conversation alive. Your efforts did not go unnoticed and were deeply appreciated.

I am excited to get to work and fulfill the promises made during the campaign. Together, we will strive to ensure that Orion Township continues to thrive and prosper.

Thank you once again for your trust, support and commitment to our shared vision.

Matt Pfeiffer

Orion Twp.