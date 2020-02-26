Let’s talk government waste

The three years that Trump-nocchio (President Donald Trump) has been in office he has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars flying to his golf resort, protection for his family and going to rallies.

Money that won’t be coming back to the taxpayers. And now he wants to take more from us. I don’t think so.

I think the best thing to do would be to fire him. I can find a better use for that money than wasting it on him and his family.

I have a suggestion: Everyone over the age of 60 should be tested for both dementia and Alzheimer’s if they are running president or vice-president of the United States. It would tell us a lot about their mental state. We should demand it. It’s the voters’ lives that are at risk. Put it on a ballot and let the voters decide.

J.P. King

Lake Orion