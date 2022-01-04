Leslie Lynn Bliss, 64, of Shelbyville, Tenn.

Leslie Lynn Bliss, 64, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021 at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Leslie was born on Aug. 21, 1957 to Rose Ann Bressman and Jerry Burks (later adopted by Russell Bressman) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Leslie was the second of seven children.

Bliss was preceded in death by Randall and Ruhama “Betty” Beinke, her wonderful grandparents; Rose and Russell Bressman, her loving mother and dad; Jerry Burks, her father; Mark Bressman and Joseph “Sepheric” Bressman (Burks), her cherished brothers.

Leslie Bliss is survived by Amanda Faircloth, daughter; Mia and Ema Faircloth, granddaughters; Archer and Jace Moody, great-grandsons; Michelle “Shelly” (Duane Stowell) Burks Bressman, sister; Elizabeth Bressman, sister; David (Aimee) Bressman, brother; Jon Bressman, brother; Susan (Frank) Zimmerman, sister; Adam (Andrea) Stowell and family; Amber (Steve) Kincaid (Johnson) and family; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

Leslie Bliss graduated Lake Orion High School in 1975 and went on to travel before having her daughter. After spending many years in Lake Orion, she moved to Tennessee where she had resided since.

Leslie was a character with a booming personality and heart of gold. She found immense joy in playing guitar and singing as she used to occasionally play shows. One of her all-time favorite activities was swimming, especially with her granddaughters in the summer.

Leslie was a woman of style as she loved her glitz and glam from her hair to her shoes. She was also an amazing cook. But her absolute favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, no matter the occasion.

Leslie has now parted this earth and has joined in the Lord’s embrace. Her love has touched many and her legacy will be remembered.

Friends and family services will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, Michigan on Jan. 5, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m.

