Leslie Caldwell, 43, of North Branch

Leslie Michele Caldwell of North Branch; passed away on Sept. 29, 2021. She was 43.

Leslie is the beloved wife of Roy Alan Caldwell; loving mother of Shaylynn and Sarah Green, Arianna, Wesley and Ryleigh Caldwell; dear daughter of Cynthia (the late Mark) Hancsak and the late Harold Bilbey; granddaughter of Victor and Maxine Scram and Stephen and Hilda Bilbey; and sister of Tim (Carmela) Bilbey.

Leslie’s family was everything to her and she was always there for everyone who needed her.

She was very organized, hard working and always did her very best at everything. She was the life of the party and especially enjoyed camping and tubing with her girlfriends.

Leslie was a wonderful person who lived life her own way and she will be deeply missed by her family and all of her many friends.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Help with Leslie’s medical and funeral expenses by donating on www.gofundme.com.

