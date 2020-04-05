Leonard, John L.; 91,

John Lindsay Leonard died March 26, 2020 in Oxford, Michigan. He was 91.

He was born March 13, 1929 in Lake Orion.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife Caroline Clara (Seitz), his loving daughter Aleta Ruth Durkee; his parents Cornelius Williams and Ruth Irene (Bennett) Leonard as well as eleven siblings.

John is survived by sons Clifford (Margaret), Martin (Janet Stanciu) and foster daughter Susan Bishop, as well his granddaughters Kristen (Rob) Northcott, and Jennifer (Philip) Mastin; six great grandchildren, Olin, Lily, Abby, Becca, Grace and Charles.

He also leaves behind his last remaining sibling, Janet Sala.

The cremation has been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.

A memorial and celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to the extenuating circumstances we are all going through at this time.

