Leap on down to the 5th annual Taste of the Town on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Need a little something to spice up a Saturday night? Especially when that day is Leap Day?

The Lake Orion Lions Club and Lake Orion United Methodist Church host the 5th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Grand Ballroom at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, One Champions Circle in Oxford.

“This venue is something new for us but it’s really exciting,” said Sue Erickson, who along with her husband, Bob, and Jim and Angie Boomer are chairing the Taste of the Town.

This year’s flavorful festivities include cuisine from Lake Orion and Oxford restaurants, silent and live auctions, music and a cash bar

“We have 22 restaurants and they’re all very good restaurants and everyone will enjoy the food big time,” said Lion Bob Erickson, co-chair of the event. “We’ve generally gotten 180-200 people to attend, so that’s very supportive (of the community).”

Participating restaurants include Anita’s Kitchen, Bitter Tom’s, Olive Garden, Rainforest Café, Freedom Kitchen, Bad Brad’s BBQ, Valentino’s, Fork n’ Pint, Achatz Handmade Pie Co., Buffalo Wild Wings, Casa Real, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 5-1 Diner, Italia Gardens, Legacy 925, Mario’s Golden Nugget, Time Square Deli, Vendetti’s Pizza & Pasta and Orion Keg & Wine, G’s Pizza, Sam’s Club and Nutz About Chocolate.

This year, the Erickson’s and the Lions are hoping 250 guests attend to support the club and the church – because attendance translates into money to help the community.

“Last year, we sold 177 tickets and each organization made about $5,000,” said Bob. “All the money that we raise stays right here in the community and it all helps people who need help.”

Proceeds from the ticket sales and auctions go to outreach programs for both organizations, such as the Lions Christmas Basket program and the Methodist Church’s Blessings in a Brown Bag and Monday night community meals.

Bob hopes people are even more excited about this year’s Taste of the Town.

“Because there are more restaurants this year and we have the new restaurants that have opened in town and it’s a good way to experience them. If people come, they’re probably going to be able to get some discount coupons from the restaurants. We encourage the restaurants to bring whatever they can,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for the restaurants and the people who attend.”

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 for two and are available at the door, at Lake Orion United Methodist Church, from any Lions Club member or under the events tab at www.lakeorionlions.org.

“The food is tremendous. I don’t know where else for $40 you can try 22 restaurants’ best food. I always tell people, I dare you to try and eat from all 22 restaurants,” said Sue Erickson, co-chair of Taste of the Town.

The Lions Club is bringing in an auctioneer and guests can pick up some great items during the auctions.

Auction items include a round of golf for four at Indianwood Golf & Country Club; a cabin vacation in Honor, Michigan; a condo vacation with golf at Lakewood Shores Resort in Oscoda, Michigan; Gearbox Coke Peddle Car, Deluxe Coke delivery truck 1:3 scale model, vintage Coke six pack of bottles for Ford promo, two Coke stuffed bears; Leland blue pendant and silver necklace; sports memorabilia; and two sets of four tickets to a Disney theme park.

Other auction items include gift baskets from area establishments and items donated to the event.

Contact Sue and Bob Erickson at 248- 877-4988 or email tasteofthetown99@gmail.com for donations and information.

Leftovers from the Taste of the Town are donated to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church for its Monday night community meal.