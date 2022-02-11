Lawrence Leach, 83, of Uvalde, Texas and Lake Orion, Michigan

Lawrence Thomas “Larry” Leach, 83, of Uvalde, Texas and Lake Orion, Michigan passed away suddenly on February 4, 2022.

Larry was born on December 26, 1938, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Arnold and Elizabeth (Kammer) Leach.

During his childhood, he enjoyed baseball, football, basketball, hunting and fishing. After graduating high school, Larry served in the US Army Reserves and attended Ferris State University where he met the love of his life Gail (Pearce) and they married on July 7, 1962. They were blessed with two children, son Scott and daughter Laura, and the family enjoyed many fun adventures camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, showing horses, and snowmobiling.

They lived in Lake Orion from 1965 until 2000 where Larry worked at the Lake Orion Review, Johnson & Anderson and National Reproductions.

Beginning in 2000, Larry and Gail traveled in an RV visiting family across the USA before settling in Uvalde, Texas in 2005. Larry worked as an assistant manager and manager of the Uvalde Memorial Golf Course until 2019.

Larry and Gail were married for 54 years before Gail passed away in 2016.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail, his father Arnold and mother Elizabeth.

He is survived by son Scott and wife Jill of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter Laura Langhorst and husband Mike of Sacramento, California, brother Edward and wife Sharon of Lake Orion, Michigan, sister Norma Karaguleff, and her husband John Geluso of Sacramento, California, grandchildren Allyson Phillips, Ryan Leach and Tarren Langhorst, and cherished friend Roberta Walden of Uvalde, Texas.

In Larry’s honor, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.