Larry Thomas King passed peacefully at home on September 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family by his side. Heaven has gained an angel with his passing.

He was born in Pontiac, Mich., on October 25, 1953. Larry lived in Lake Orion for over 70 years and retired from GM Truck and Bus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Barbara M. King, his brother Rick King and many other loved ones.

Larry is survived by his best friend and loving wife of over 50 years, Pamela (Killinger) King, four children, Kevin King, Jaime King, Kristie (Jason) Battershell and Ryan (Kaley) King, his beloved second mom, Gladys King, and seven brothers and sisters in his blended family, Frank (Cindy) King, Kimberly (Gary) Starr, Willard Lynn (Brenda) King, Janice (Tim) Weber, Mickey (Denise) King, Lundy (Kim) King and Viola (Scott) Morgan.

In addition, Larry had eight beautiful grandchildren; Patrick, Mason, Paxton, Grace, Lilly, Nick, Lucas and Silas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud patriot that loved America. He loved classic cars, classic Rock & Roll, but more than anything, he loved people.

After retirement, Larry drove for North Oakland Transportation (NOTA) for many years ensuring the elderly in the community were taken care of. On his days off, it was common for Larry and others, to pick up those same elderly people that had no family and take them to dinner. He was always doing odd jobs for people who needed help.

Larry was a Child of God, who loved our Heavenly Father with his whole heart and soul. He touched many lives and will be missed and remembered by everyone.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. Interment with Honors is at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 1 p.m.