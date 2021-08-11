Lapeer girl steals foster mom’s car in Orion Twp., crashes in Ypsilanti

A 14-year-old Lapeer girl was taken to Children’s Village after running away and stealing her foster mother’s vehicle in Orion Township on Friday.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the 80 block of Indianwood Road at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 6 after the teen’s foster mother, a 28-year-old Oxford Twp. resident, reported that they had been at a therapy appointment when the girl abruptly got up and left the building.

Deputies began to canvass the area and got video surveillance footage from the building that revealed that the teen gained access to and then left in her foster mother’s vehicle.

A “Tile” key fob that tracks the vehicle’s location was attached to the set of keys that the girl had taken.

Deputies and detectives from the OCSO Auto Theft Unit were able to locate the vehicle in the City of Ypsilanti through a series of location pings from the Tile device.

An OCSO Auto Theft detective located the vehicle, but it was traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The detective was unable to pursue the vehicle.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on I-94 and pursued but had to stop the pursuit.

Orion Township deputies were later informed that the vehicle had been involved in an accident in the City of Ypsilanti and that the teen had been taken into custody without incident.

The teen was lodged at the Children’s Village pending a hearing.

— J.N.