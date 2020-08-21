Lambourn, Marie, 100, of Lake Orion

Marie Lambourn of Lake Orion, MI passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age 100.

Marie is the beloved wife of the late William “Jack” for 69 years. Dear mother of Gerald (Jeanne) and David; loving grandmother of four; great grandmother of nine; loving sister of Helen, Joanne, the late Frank, the late Olga and the late Katherine; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and terrific neighbors.

Marie was a beautician and worked at Saks Fifth Ave in the Fisher building.

She was a great teacher on how to make Varenyky.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Road, Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends at 10:30am until time of service at the church. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery with William at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.