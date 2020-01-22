Lakes Community Credit Union merges with BBCU

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lakes Community Credit Union in Lake Orion is joining with Birmingham Bloomfield and Metro North credit unions.

The Lakes Community Credit Union members voted Jan. 11 in support of the merger, which becomes effective Feb. 1.

“We are excited for the direction the credit union is heading. This expansion is providing additional resources to not only serve members in six vibrant communities, but across the State of Michigan as well,” says Andrew Staley, President/CEO of Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union.

“It really is exciting news. This is three small credit unions getting together for the good of the members,” said Linda Hatfield, vice-president of marketing for Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union.

Lakes Community Credit Union has three branch offices: Lake Orion, Waterford and Shelby Township. The Lake Orion branch is at 350 N. Park Blvd

For now, Hatfield said Lakes credit union members should continue with “business as usual” and use the Lakes website for information.

“Most likely there is eventually going to be a name change,” Hatfield said. “But that’s 6-8 months away.”

In August 2019, Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union partnered with Metro North Federal Credit Union. The addition of Lakes Community Credit Union will result in a growth of more than 21,000 members, three additional branches in Lake Orion, Waterford and Shelby Township, with approximately $220 million in assets, according to a news release on the merger.

Both credit unions are committed to meeting the evolving needs of the membership and this new collaboration will give the new credit union the resources to thrive in a highly competitive financial service market.

“We are pleased to have found a partner such as Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union whose shared core values and culture will continue to meet members’ financial needs now and in the future,” says Carolyn Chevrier, President/CEO of Lakes Community Credit Union.

For more informaiton about the merger and benefits to members, visit lakescommunitycu.org and bbcu.org.

Both credit unions also have digital newsletters with information updates.