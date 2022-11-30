Lake Orion’s Raymond Lucero races to top spot at the Oxford Turkey Trot

Raymond Lucero, a sophomore at Lake Orion High School, was the first runner to cross the finish line at the annual Turkey Trot held Nov. 12 in Oxford’s Seymour Lake Twp. Park.
Lucero completed the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 45 seconds.
Lucero is on the Lake Orion High School varsity cross country team.

Lake Orion High School sophomore Raymond Lucero (right) raises his hands in victory after winning the Oxford Turkey Trot.
Photo by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

