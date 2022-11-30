Lake Orion’s Blake Hazelton named USPHL ‘Goalie of the Week’

The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) announced that Blake Hazelton of the New York Aviators is the Mid-Atlantic Division Goalie of the Week for games played over the Nov. 11-13 weekend.

Hazleton, a 20-year-old from Lake Orion, stopped all but two shots faced that weekend.

He turned aside 22 of 23 in his season debut against the P.A.L. Junior Islanders for his first victory of the season on Nov. 6.

He then went on to make 59 saves against the Hershey Cubs Nov. 13 to advance his record to 2-0-0.

Heading into last weekend, Hazelton had a dazzling .976 save percentage on the year with a 1.00 goals-against average. — M.M.