Lake Orion’s American Summer donates $1,000 to the Orion Veterans Memorial board

Lake Orion’s American Summer co-owners Brian and Kathy Birney presented a check of $1,000 to the Lake Orion Veterans Memorial last week after hosting their annual pub crawl event.

“This is the sixth year that we’ve run this event and every year we do a pub crawl and we pick one charity to raise money for and this year was the Orion Veterans Memorial,” said Brian Birney, who is a retired Marine. “I’m also a board member of the Veterans Memorial in the township, so, we’re very happy.”

The Orion veterans were happy to receive the donation and plan to use the money on upkeep for the memorial, said Dr. Joe Mastromatteo, chair of the Orion Veteran’s Memorial board.