Lake Orion Village Council Public Hearing July 25, 2022 – PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION DISTRICT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC HEARING
VILLAGE COUNCIL
MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022 @ 7:30 pm
PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A
COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE is hereby given that the Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing at the Lake
Orion Village Hall in the Council Chambers located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan
48362, on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM on the proposed establishment of a Commercial
Rehabilitation District pursuant to Michigan Public Act 210 of 2005 for the following parcel of
property:
PART OF LOTS 9 AND 10, SUPERVISORS PLAT NO. 8
Parcel as OL-09-02-403-019,
Commonly known as 55 W. Elizabeth Street, Lake Orion, MI
Interested or affected individuals, property owners, residents, or taxpayers of the Village of Lake
Orion may appear in person at this hearing to comment on the proposed establishment of the
district or may submit comments in writing prior to the hearing to Village Clerk, Village of Lake
Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362 or at galeczkas@lakeorion.org .
Susan Galeczka, CMC MiPMC
Village Clerk
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability
should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the
meeting, if requesting accommodations.
Published: Lake Orion Review 7/13/2022
Posted: 7/7/2022