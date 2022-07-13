Lake Orion Village Council Public Hearing July 25, 2022 – PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION DISTRICT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE COUNCIL

MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF A

COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given that the Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing at the Lake

Orion Village Hall in the Council Chambers located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan

48362, on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM on the proposed establishment of a Commercial

Rehabilitation District pursuant to Michigan Public Act 210 of 2005 for the following parcel of

property:

PART OF LOTS 9 AND 10, SUPERVISORS PLAT NO. 8

Parcel as OL-09-02-403-019,

Commonly known as 55 W. Elizabeth Street, Lake Orion, MI

Interested or affected individuals, property owners, residents, or taxpayers of the Village of Lake

Orion may appear in person at this hearing to comment on the proposed establishment of the

district or may submit comments in writing prior to the hearing to Village Clerk, Village of Lake

Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362 or at galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability

should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the

meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Published: Lake Orion Review 7/13/2022

Posted: 7/7/2022