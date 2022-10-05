Lake Orion Village Council interviews five candidates for village manager position

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council spent Friday afternoon and evening interviewing candidates for the position of village manager.

In the interest of keeping things as fair as possible, council members interviewed the five candidates for the position in 40-minute time slots, asking each candidate the same 18 questions.

Questions included overviews of the candidates’ accomplishments and work experience, additional relevant experience in terms of development and finances and management style.

One candidate inquired about asking questions but the request was denied.

Candidates included current Lake Orion Interim Manager D. Wayne O’Neal; Justin Lakamper, manager for the Village of Edmore in Montcalm County; Kathryn Trapp, clerk for the Village of Romeo in Macomb County; Ken Marten, the village manager of Bingham Farms; and Darwin McClary, manager of the Village of Stockbridge in Ingham County. McClary is a former Lake Orion village manager who resigned in February 2017 and left to become manager for the City of Ypsilanti.

Once interviews were complete, the council did not deliberate or have a discussion regarding the interviews and councilmembers’ opinion on the candidates.

Instead, the council decided to wait until their next meeting to discuss the interviews once all members were present.

Council members Theresa Rutt and Sarah Luchsinger were absent from the interviews but previously said that they would watch the meetings prior to their next council meeting on Oct. 10.

It is unclear if a decision will be made at the Oct. 10 meeting or if the council will request a second round of interviews.

The position became vacant when former village Manager Joe Young submitted his letter of resignation addressed to village Clerk Susan Galeczka and the village council on June 24, stating that his resignation would be effective at 5 p.m. that day.

Young cited ongoing health concerns as the impetus for his resignation.

In June, while Young was out of the office, the council formed a three-member committee to began searching for an interim village manager, selecting D. Wayne O’Neal.

The village council hired Young as manager in mid-March 2017 after a round of interviews with prospective candidates. Young officially started on April 1, 2017.