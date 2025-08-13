Lake Orion Village Council forms cityhood committee

Three residents can join the committee

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council voted 6-0 on Monday to form a formal ad-hoc committee to explore whether or not the village should pursue becoming a city.

Council Member Michael Lamb made the motion to form the committee. Lamb and Council Members Nancy Moshier and George Dandalides will serve on the committee, which will make a recommendation to the council by Feb. 1, 2026.

Lamb’s motion also included adding three village residents to the committee to get their input.

“Please volunteer for the cityhood committee. It’s really important that we start focusing on the citizens’ needs and on the proper taxation of the village. It’s estimated that in the next few years we’ll get up to 1,000 new residents. We have 3,000 residents. That’s a 25% population increase. And most of it’s on the other side of the highway (west of M-24). There’s going to be some problems associated with that,” Lamb said.

Any village resident of legal age can go to the village website, lakeorion.org, and fill out a committee form under the “Services” tab and the “Board and Commission Application Form” subhead. Forms are also available at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday.

The council will choose the three citizens for the committee by their Sept. 8 regular meeting.

The committee will gather and investigate all information about the benefits of the village pursuing becoming a city, and then make its recommendation to the council, Lamb said.

The village has had a preliminary committee to review the potential for cityhood, Lamb said. That committee was made up of three council members and did not include residents.

Lamb said there was the potential for the village to save some money if it became a city.

“We pay a lot of taxes. Property values are at an all time high in the village. It’s time to start looking at how to redistribute the tax dollars to effectively accommodate the needs of the tax paying property owners. So, that’s my mission to the end; to use your money to your best interest,” Lamb said.