Lake Orion Village Council approves three events starting in July

Fireworks scheduled for July 5

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s village council approved three events during their regular meeting on May 27.

Lake Orion’s Live Gazebo Concert Series will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. every Wednesday starting July 9 at the gazebo in Children’s Park, 201 S Broadway St. A concert lineup was not provided in village documents, but can be found on page 2 of this newspaper.

The annual Lake Orion fireworks show was also approved, and is scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 5, with a rain date of July 6, on the east side of Lake Orion. The fireworks show is paid for entirely through donations from residents and local businesses

The final event approved during the meeting was the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s three outdoor movie nights. The first, date night, will be from 9-11 p.m. on July 18, the second, Teen Night, from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, and the third, Kid’s Night, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Each movie will be shown at Children’s Park.

For more information about the DDA and its events visit downtownlakeorion.org.