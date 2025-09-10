Lake Orion veteran Bill Boyd honored at annual American Legion Post 233 golf outing

LAPEER COUNTY — Long time Lake Orion resident Bill Boyd was the spotlight veteran at the 10th annual American Legion Golf Outing on Aug. 16 at the Lapeer Country Club.

Boyd served two tours in Vietnam, one in Korea, and earned two Purple Hearts as an Army Staff Sergeant. Boyd returned to the United States from Vietnam for police action service during the Detroit riots.

Boyd, a father and grandfather, enjoys spending time with his family, ice fishing and wintering in Florida. He has been married to his wife, Sandi, for 51 years.

The outing saw 84 golfers in total including 12 veterans. The event raised funds to assist veterans in need. – J.G.