Lake Orion varsity softball teams starts season 5-0

Dragons win home tournament

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — After the opening week of the season the Lake Orion varsity girls softball team finds themselves with a perfect 5-0 record and a tournament title.

The Dragons demolished Detroit Country Day 16-0 on Thursday with pitcher Rylee Limberger earning the victory on the mound.

Limberger also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a homerun and three runs batted in (RBIs), while Addy Dukus had four RBIs, Grace Luby added two RBIs and Alexis Hazen contributed two hits, said head coach Joe Woityra.

On Friday Lake Orion defeated Alpena High School, 12-2. Pitcher Jada Lopez earned her first victory of the season. Sydney Bell had three hits. Maddie Eckert, Lopez, Avery Case and Sophie Stironek had two hits each. Taylor Dinda added two RBIs.

The Dragons hosted their own tournament at Lake Orion High School on Saturday, winning all three games and giving up only four runs on their way to the tournament championship.

Lake Orion defeated Dewitt 11-2, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 11-1 and Algonac 6-1.

The Dragons pitching shined again as Rylee Limberger won two games and Jada Lopez notched the other victory on the mound.

Sydney Bell and Anna Gardner led the hitting attack with six hits each. Ellie Britt, Addy Dukus, Maddie Eckert and Alexis Hazen had key hits on Saturday, Woityra said.

“The defense was not to be left out with the infield turning two double plays and the outfielders throwing out numerous runners on the day,” Woityra said.

The Dragons were scheduled to take on Macomb Dakota at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Dakota High School. That game has been postponed.

Dakota was ranked second in the state in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 1 preseason rankings. Lake Orion received an honorable mention in the rankings.

The Dragons face off against Anchor Bay at home on Wednesday. Lake Orion’s next home game is 4:30 p.m. April 25 against Farmington.