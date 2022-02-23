Lake Orion — Synopsis of Ordinance Adopted — Planned Unit Development Text Amendment

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE

AMENDMENT NO. 26.104

ARTICLE 11: PLANNED UNIT

DEVELOPMENT TEXT AMENDMENT

At its Regular Meeting of February 14, 2022, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 26.104, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, ARTICLE 11: PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

The effect(s) of the text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, Article 11 – Planned Unit Development is to update the purpose section, eligibility criteria, maximum density standards, project design standards; to revise the modifications standards and clarify required plan information; to streamline the review, approval and amendment process; and to clarify the standards/regulations for existing planned unit developments.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.