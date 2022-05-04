Lake Orion schools to receive more than $150k in school safety grant funds for equipment, tech.

Lake Orion Community Schools will receive a $152,238 safety grant as part of the statewide Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 150 grants were awarded to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies.

The safety grant program includes $10 million in state funds that will go toward the purchase of equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff, Whitmer said.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Whitmer. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments.

“In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

A total of 336 eligible applications were received, requesting approximately $35 million in funding. Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023, to spend their awards

Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the Michigan State Police (MSP), Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel.

“These grant awards will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.

“The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure exterior access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety and security,” Gasper said.

— By Jim Newell