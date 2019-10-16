Lake Orion schools superintendent search process

Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

As we shared with the community in August, this will be my final year as Superintendent of the Lake Orion Community Schools. What began as an interim position in November 2010, became a permanent position shortly thereafter.

Almost 10 years have passed and leading LOCS has been an exceptional way to conclude my career as an educational administrator.

In addition to many district accomplishments, working with a dedicated board of education and exceptional staff, students, parents and community residents has been a highlight. Our district’s next leader will be very fortunate with the leadership, staff and students already providing LOCS’ foundation.

Selecting and hiring a superintendent is the board of education’s responsibility and one of the most important duties.

Following the path of most school districts, the school board will secure the services of a search firm to assist in this important process. Currently the board is developing a Request for Proposals (RFP) that will be distributed to firms specializing in K-12 superintendent searches.

The board will interview firms in the coming months and select one that meets the needs of the district’s plans. The firm is expected to be selected by mid-December.

The search firm’s specific role will be outlined in the RFP. Typically, they will engage the community, staff, students and other stakeholders to develop a profile of the desired qualities of the next superintendent.

The firm will meet with board members to clarify and determine views regarding necessary qualifications, experience and characteristics of candidates.

Once a position description is prepared and posted, the firm will solicit candidate applications and assist the board with an assessment of a pool of interested and highly qualified candidates. The board will consider and interview the candidates.

Hiring the superintendent is a school board’s primary responsibility and everything else flows from that decision.

A board provides the vision, goals and oversight, and the superintendent’s job is to translate the vision and goals into reality. The LOCS board is prepared to select the best person to fulfill this role.

All related superintendent search activities will be open to the public and comply with the Open Meetings Act, including candidate interviews.

It is expected that the process will be concluded by May 2020 with the superintendent to begin July 1, 2020. Notification of dates will be posted on the district website.