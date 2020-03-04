Lake Orion Schools shut down for two days due to weather conditions

Lake Orion saw a shift in weather as snow collected quickly throughout the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Lake Orion Community Schools, along with many other area schools, announced on Tuesday night that school would be canceled for Feb. 26, citing unsafe road conditions.

The district’s board of education also canceled it Feb. 26 meeting.

Classes were again canceled due to unsafe road conditions on Thursday.

Each year, school districts are allowed six days of canceled classes. After these six days are used, districts can contact the state superintendent and request an additional three days. These days are regularly used as “snow days.”

These two canceled school days bumps Lake Orion to four of their six alotted canceled shool days. — M.K.