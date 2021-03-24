Lake Orion schools honor 2021 Teachers of the Year

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

As a district, Lake Orion Community Schools is often commended by members of the community for maintaining a strong staff.

In the past year, districts like Lake Orion have had to endure large shifts in the K-12 academic landscape. From virtual learning to in-person learning with strict guidelines, it’s more than just rolling with the punches, it’s finding ways to create a positive learning environment with what you have.

After a hectic year, this month, LOCS honored their 2021 Teachers of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school level.

Lake Orion High School – Wendy Burns

Wendy Burns was named Lake Orion High School’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Stone is a science teacher at the high school.

“This year we received just an unbelievable amount of nominations from our community, from our parents, from our students and also from our staff. And this choice of Teacher of the Year at Lake Orion High School is always so very difficult but what I’d like to share with you is that this year’s recipient is someone that I think anyone that has worked with her knows that she is well-deserving,” said LOHS Principal Steve Hawley.

“When I think of Wendy and the work that she does for Lake Orion High School, for our students the first thing that comes to mind is how she works so well with some of our students that have the most needs and that struggle sometimes with school. And she does just a tremendous job of working with those parents and with those families and also with those students so I couldn’t be more proud and thank you for all you do for us.”

The announcement was made in a zoom meeting with LOHS staff present earlier this month. Burns’ husband and children were also present.

Assistant Principal Anthony Palmeri hand-delivered congratulatory flowers from Burns’ colleagues in the school’s science department as well as his own sentiments for all that Burns’ has contributed to LOHS.

“One word: class. That’s the word that defines Wendy. Everything that Wendy does is with integrity, with grace, with dignity and no one is more deserving,” Palmeri said. “Wendy is a teacher that is very caring and compassionate with her students but also pushes them and challenges them to strive for excellence.”

Other teachers and staff members at LOHS took the time to congratulate Burns in her recognition as well as thank her for her support over the years.

“I am completely overwhelmed right now,” Burns said. “This is completely surprising especially in a year when good just didn’t seem enough. Thank you so much.”

Middle School – Zac Abeel, Waldon Middle School

Zac Abeel, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Waldon Middle School, was named the LOCS 2021 Middle School Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Abeel shows that he cares about his students and how they learn. To make sure that they’re enjoying the work that he gives out. He created a game for his social studies tests so that they can have fun and enjoy what they’re doing,” said Waldon Middle School Principal Randy Groya.

The announcement was made in the Waldon Middle School cafeteria earlier this month in front of other staff members as well as Abeel’s wife and two daughters.

“Zac is a creator,” wrote one colleague. “Zac is always thinking of new ideas to engage students. This year, he created many units on OneNote for our department, complete with every text and video source imaginable. He even created a videogame that students could play to demonstrate their learning. He works hard to establish student relationships in the classroom and on the basketball court as a coach. He also leads other activities such as investment and Lego robotics clubs.”

Abeel has been a staff member of the district for many years starting out as a teacher at LOHS, this is his first time winning such a prestigious award.

“Thank you, I’m really speechless just at the kind words and I’m very humbled,” Abeel said. “I just think that Waldon is such a dynamic building and the people that are here make this place such a very cool place. Ten years ago, I got displaced to come here. I always thought I would be here like one year but now I’m here forever.”

Elementary School – Andrea Moede, Orion Oaks Elementary School

Fifth-grade teacher at Orion Oaks Elementary School, Andrea Moede was named the district’s 2021 Elementary level Teacher of the Year.

Before the big reveal, Orion Oaks staff gathered in the school’s auditorium to offer kind words about Moede as a teacher, a mentor and person. Moede’s family was also present.

“It’s hard to describe just the pure goodness that you are,” said Orion Oaks Principal Drew Towlerton. “Andrea you are amazing, you’re the teacher that we, it’s just there’s not enough words to describe how amazing you are. What you do, the social-emotional, the kindness, I think you may have single-handedly just changed this world for the better. In a time in our lives where we have seen some craziness, you have been, just by being you, you’ve just made this world a better place.”

Moede thanked her colleagues for their continued support for her many years in the district.

“Everything I do, I learn so much from the people in this room. We were talking just yesterday in the C hallway about how this place is really special, that all of us just build on each other and make each other better and so I think it’s really cool to work at this amazing place: the best elementary school in the whole wide world,” Moede said.