Lake Orion Schools breaks ground on Early Childhood Center

Lake Orion Community Schools made history on June 4 by breaking ground on the district’s new Early Childhood Center at the corner of Joslyn and Clarkston roads.

“A new Early Childhood Center is a dream that our district has talked about and wished for for many years,” Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer said. “Due to our supportive a dedicated community, that dream is now becoming a true reality.”

In 2018, Lake Orion voters passed a $160 million, 10-year, three series school bond to fund capital improvement projects, including a new Early Childhood facility.

“The new Early Childhood Center will bring expanded levels of programming and education that will be cutting edge for the young children of our community,” Board President Jim Weidman said.

Construction is expected to continue throughout the next year and it is anticipated to open in fall of 2021. According to bond documents, this facility is expected to cost $17.9 million.