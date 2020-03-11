Lake Orion schools announces cancellations in wake of presumptive positive Coronavirus case

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday night the first presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan – one case in Oakland County and one case in Wayne County.

In wake of these recent presumptive positive cases, LOCS has taken further steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, LOCS sent an email to parents announcing that school will remain in session at this time but suspended several district and out-of-district activities. These cancellations include:

Building rentals

All field trips, activities and events outside of the district (LOHS robotics will not be attending their previously scheduled trip to St. Louis March 11-15)

All middle school athletic competitions, including the Oakland County middle school wrestling tournament on Saturday

All LOCS Enrichment Services/Community Education classes, including Saturday’s mom-to-mom sale at CERC

All parent-teacher conference

All large-group activities

The district will be referring the MHSAA regarding high school athletic competitions, which are currently proceeding as scheduled. For more information regarding high school athletics and the coronavirus see www.mhsaa.com.

The following events will also remain as scheduled:

SACC (School Age Child Care)

GAP/Elementary enrichment programs

Mini-Daze camps at CERC March13-19

The March 11 school board meeting

LOCS will continue to reassess events as the situation warrants and ask that sick students remain home and be examined by a medical professional and that healthy staff and students continue to follow the proper hygiene protocol by washing hands with increased frequency.

Lake Orion Community Schools announced earlier this month that the district would increase their focus on cleanliness and hygiene by having custodial staff take increased measures in building cleanings, emphasizing the importance of washing hands, adding hand sanitizer in every classroom and having frequently touched surfaces regularly wiped down.

For district updates on the situation see lakeorionschools.org/coronavirus.