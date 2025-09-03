Lake Orion school district renews ThinkLink partnership agreement with Orion Twp. Public Library

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved continuing the district’s ThinkLink partnership agreement with the Orion Township Public Library on Aug. 28.

The partnership’s mission is to ensure every Lake Orion Community Schools student has and uses a library card to borrow materials and access databases, and to develop programs, activities, and events for all Orion Township students and their families that encourage reading, advocate the completion of school assignments, promote scholarship, and provide the best possible chance of overall academic success, according to LOCS documents.

Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Drew Towlerton said the agreement provides opportunities similar to a gap program to LOCS’s middle schools.

“It also covers the partnership of our librarians from the township coming into the schools and working with our staff, looking at getting our kids library cards, providing that opportunity,” he said. “Really the big goal that we continue to talk about is continuing that opportunity for kids to get into the library and see all the resources that the township library has to offer.”

The renewal was approved by a unanimous vote.