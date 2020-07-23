Lake Orion school board seeks candidates to fill vacancy

Lake Orion Community Schools (LOCS) is seeking applications for the current vacant position on the board of education.

LOCS Board of Education Secretary Dana Mermell sent a letter to the board resigning her position on July 16, effective immediately. The board officially accepted Mermell’s resignation during their July 22 meeting.

An individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position through Dec. 31, 2020 and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position (based upon the Nov. 3, 2020 election results) on Jan. 1, 2021.

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the district office no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2020.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all candidates for the board vacancy will be interviewed.

Anyone with questions concerning the role of the board of education and the responsibilities of a board member should contact Supt. Ben Kirby at Ben.Kirby@lok12.org.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a person must be at least 18 years of age; a registered voter in the school district; a citizen of the United States; a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the school district.

The district also released a checklist for qualified school board candidates: