Lake Orion school board reviews strategic plan progress

Second part of a two-part series

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education met for a work session meeting on Nov. 30 where the board, superintendent and cabinet reviewed the progress of the district’s new strategic plan.

The board approved the new strategic plan back in April of this year, and has since had two of the three planned progress meetings.

In their strategic plan, the district focuses on five main areas: Academics and Programs, Communications and Community Engagement, Operations, Learning Environment and Culture, and Personnel and Leadership.

Each of these areas has their own goal statement and subsequent points of interest to aid in reaching the main goal of the focus area.

1. Communications and Community Engagement

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will enhance district communications and increase community engagement in schools.”

This focus area includes: partnerships, adult enrichment and community connections

a) Partnerships

Currently, the district has partnerships with Orion Township, Kensington church, Woodside Bible church and General Motors.

b) Adult Enrichment

The goal in this area is to expand opportunities and outreach for adult enrichment. To do that, the district sent out surveys in September and this winter began offering new classes like; family fitness night, mommy and me sports, parent and child painting, pilates, photography and cookie decorating.

c) Community Connections

LOCS has been working toward increasing community and business partnerships. To do this the district has done a number of things.

Superintendent Ben Kirby and the Career Technical Education Supervisor Rosa Everett have meet with GM to find out more information on career opportunities for students, they also met with Oakland Community College to discuss the police and fire academies.

The district has added a manufacturing day with Delta Technologies in Nov. 10. Lake Orion High School is planning on hosting local businesses for a career readiness meeting.

Additionally, Orion Opportunities is holding events each semester at LOHS during lunch time.

2. Operations

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will maintain and enhance operations and facilities.”

This focus area includes: general fund operating millage, sinking fund millage, alternative revenue sources, manage district bond projects and future bond projects.

a) General Fund Operating Millage

LOCS is preparing for a non-homestead operating millage renewal.

The current millage expires in June on 2025 with the last levy taking place in July of 2024.

Right now, district administration is working to identify the best date for a replacement election, which will likely be the 2024 presidential election.

b) Sinking Fund millage

LOCS is also looking to renew their sinking fund millage. The current millage expires in June of 2026 with the last levy taking place in July of 2025.

As for an election date for the millage, there is no election in 2025 which means the district may put the measure on the ballot during the 2024 presidential election.

c) Alternative Revenue Sources

The district has grown their Shared time program and are expecting a gross revenue of $1.9 million and a profit of $610,000 in the 2023 FY.

The district has also signed the Clarkston Road property cell tower lease and have completed a property sale (a parcel near Orion Oaks Elementary) in September.

d) Manage District Bond Projects

LOCS will continue to provide oversight and provide financial management of bond projects.

e) Future Bond Projects

Upcoming bond projects include the remodel and sitework for Waldon and Oakview Middle Schools as well as the completion of Blanche Sims in 2023.

In 2024, Paint Creek Elementary will have their renovation. In 2025, work on the CERC building will take place as will construction at Lake Orion High School along with the football stadium.

If funds are available in 2026, they will have work done to the administration building and Moose Tree.

3. Personnel and Leadership

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will attract, retain and value exceptional staff.”

This focus area includes: recruitment, negotiations, staff recognition and leadership development.

a) Recruitment

The district has updated recruitment signs that are in all district buildings and have increased referral stipend for support staff positions.

b) Negotiations

LOCS has begun to prepare for bargaining hoping their first meeting with the Lake Orion Education Association in November and have had their initial conversation about scheduling dates with the Lake Orion Secretaries Association.

c) Staff Recognition

LOCS is looking to establish comprehensive district-wide staff recognition. Committees for this met in September and in October a plan was presented to the Leadership group.

d) Leadership Development

The goal here is to develop a leadership capacity building program. The committee in charge of this met in October and presented a plan later that month.

The administration took a survey on Nov. 8 and the staff also received a survey in their November newsletter.

For part one of this story, which includes Academics and Programming and Learning Environment and Culture, see the Dec. 7 issue of the Lake Orion Review.