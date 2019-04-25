Lake Orion – Public Notice for Work in a Floodplain

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR

WORK IN A FLOODPLAIN

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF A PROPOSED ACTION

IN A 100 YEAR FLOODPLAIN

Project: Replace the existing concrete pedestrian bridge at Meek’s Park

TO: All interested agencies, groups, and individuals

No comments were received in regard to the March 6, 2019 public notice of proposed action in a 100-year floodplain. The project being considered is to construct a pedestrian bridge that complies with ADA requirements to replace the existing concrete pedestrian bridge at an estimated cost of $150,000 over the Paint Creek at Meek’s Park at Washington Street. The Village of Lake Orion has completed an impact analysis of said project. Implementation of the following project will continue under Executive Order 11988 “Floodplain Management”. The results of the analysis of methods of mitigating adverse effects have been addressed. The project will not have an effect on the environment. Other agencies involved include Oakland County Community and Home Improvement Division.

DATE OF ADVERTISEMENT- April 24, 2019

K. Joseph Young, Manager

Village of Lake Orion