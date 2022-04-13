Lake Orion – Public Hearing Truth in Taxation — Police + Override — May 9, 2022

Notice of Public Hearing
on Increasing Property Taxes
Truth in Taxation Notice
The Village Council of the Village of Lake Orion
will hold a public hearing on a proposed
increase of 0.1411 mills in the Police + Override
tax millage rate to be levied in 2022.
The hearing will be held on Monday,
May 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
The date and location of the meeting to take action
on the proposed additional millage will be announced at
this public meeting.
If adopted, the proposed additional millage will
increase operating revenues from ad valorem property
taxes 5.13% ($23,247) over such revenues generated by
levies permitted without holding a hearing. If the
proposed additional millage rate is not approved the
operating revenue will increase by 1.36% ($6,076) over
the preceding year’s operating revenue.
The Proposed 2022 millage rate would remain
at the 2021 rate of 2.8912.
The Headlee 2022 maximum millage rate is 3.9914
The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified
below, has complete authority to establish the number of
mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.
The Village of Lake Orion provides live public access, as follows:
· Comcast cable channel 20 or ATT cable channel 99 and online at www.orionontv.org.
This notice is published by:
Village of Lake Orion
21 East Church St.
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8391