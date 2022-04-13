Lake Orion – PUBLIC HEARING ON 2022-23 PROPOSED BUDGET – May 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING ON 2022-23 PROPOSED BUDGET

2022-23 PROPOSED BUDGET AVAILABLE

FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION

Pursuant to Village Charter Section 8.4, Notice is hereby given that a copy of the Proposed Budget for the Village of Lake Orion for the fiscal period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, will be on file and available for inspection beginning on April 11, 2021. On and after that date, the Proposed Budget will be available at the Village web site: www.lakeorion.org and in the office of the Village Clerk located at Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prior to adoption, a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget will be held by the Village Council on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

“THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.”

The May 9, 2022 Public Hearing on the Budget Proposal is also held to comply with the provisions of the following Public Acts:

Section 2 of Act No. 43 of the Second Extra Session of 1963, Section 141.412 of MCL.

Act No. 2, Public Acts of 1968, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act.

Citizens are encouraged to inspect the Proposed Budget and to attend the Public Hearing to participate in the discussion.

The Village of Lake Orion provides live public access, as follows:.