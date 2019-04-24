Lake Orion – PUBLIC HEARING ON 2019-20 PROPOSED BUDGET – MAY 13, 2019

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING ON 2019-20 PROPOSED BUDGET – MAY 13, 2019 @ 7:30 PM

2019-20 PROPOSED BUDGET

AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION

Pursuant to Village Charter Section 8.4, Notice is hereby given that a copy of the Proposed Budget for the Village of Lake Orion for the fiscal period July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, will be on file and available for inspection beginning on April 16, 2019. On and after that date, the Proposed Budget will be available in the office of the Village Clerk located at Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prior to adoption, a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget will be held by the Village Council on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362

“THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.”

The May 13,2019 Public Hearing on the Budget Proposal is also held to comply with the provisions of the following Public Acts:

Section 2 of Act No. 43 of the Second Extra Session of 1963, Section 141.412 of MCL. Act No. 2, Public Acts of 1968, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act.

Citizens are encouraged to inspect the Proposed Budget and to attend the Public Hearing to participate in the discussion. If additional information is desired, please contact the Village Office at 248-693-8391.

Adoption of the Budget will be considered at a Regular Village Council Meeting, May 13, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

En el espíritu de la observancia de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, las personas con discapacidad debe sentirse libre para ponerse en contacto con el pueblo, por lo menos tres (3) días hábiles de antelación a la fecha de la reunión, si se solicitan alojamiento. El municipio de Lake Orion proporcionará idioma extranjero o personas con problemas de audición servicios de interpretación para las personas que se ponen en contacto con el pueblo de solicitar dichos servicios con no menos de siete (7) días antes de la reunión.

Posted to Web: April 17 2019