Lake Orion – Public Hearing – Confirmation of the Roll for Bridge Street Seawall Project SAD

THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

CONFIRMATION OF THE ROLL

FOR BRIDGE STREET SEAWWALL PROJECT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019-7:30 PM

TO ALL OWNERS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTIES AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with MCL 41.721 and the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances Chapter 12 the Lake Orion Village Council (Council) established the Village of Lake Orion Bridge Street Seawall Project Special Assessment District (“District”) for the costs of the Bridge Street Seawall Project as shown on the Plans on file with the Village. The District includes the properties described as follows:

Village of Lake Orion, Oakland County Michigan lying along Lakeview Drive

No. Sidwell Property Lot Assessment

Number Address Allocation

1 09-03-434-024 104 BRIDGE ST 145.00’ $21,800.00

2 09-03-434-028 111 BRIDGE ST 68.00’ $ 9,600.00

3 09-03-434-025 117 BRIDGE ST 47.00’ $ 8,600.00

At the direction of the Village Council, the Village Clerk and Village Assessor prepared a Special Assessment Roll (“Roll”) for the District covering all assessable properties within the District that will be benefited by the Improvements. The Roll was prepared for the purpose of assessing a portion of the costs of construction of the improvements as shown on the plans on file with the Village Clerk. The total amount of the assessment for the District is $40,000.00 and is on file with the Village Clerk for public examination.

The assessment against each parcel of land within the District is the relative portion of the whole sum levied against all parcels of land in the District as the benefit to such parcels bears to the total benefit to all parcels of land in the District. Such benefit is allocated on a street front footage basis.

A public hearing on the Roll and any objection to the Roll will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 7:30 PM, Michigan Time, in the Council Chambers in Village Hall located 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, The Roll and the plans for the improvements may be examined at the Office of the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church Street Lake Orion, Michigan 481362 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from the date of this notice until the public hearing. In addition, the information is available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org .

At the hearing, the Village Council will hear any written objections and comments filed with the Council at or before the hearing, and any objections or comments raised at the hearing. At the hearing (the Village Council will document any objections to the roll and make such objections available if the resident appeals to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

After the public hearing is closed, the Village Council may confirm the Roll as submitted; provide for billing and payment of special assessments in installments; provide for the number of installments that will be permitted; set the interest rate on the unpaid balance; provide for billing and collecting the special assessment in the same manner as property taxes; and provide by Resolution for other matters permitted by law.

The owner or any person having an interest in property that is to be specially assessed may file a written appeal with the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 30 days after confirmation of the Special Assessment Roll. However, appearance and protest at the public hearing are required in order to appeal the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner or other party in interest of his or her agent may (1) appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or (2) file his or her appearance on protest by letter before the close of the hearing. The Village Council shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the hearing, in person or by representative, and to submit comments about the proposal. Written protest at or before the public hearing is required in order to appeal from a decision of the Village Council. Mail all correspondence to the Village Clerk at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. 48362 or via email at galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

For additional information please contact Joseph Young, Village Manager, at 248-693-8391 Ext. 101 during regular business hours or via email at youngj@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review – September 25, 2019 and October 2, 2019

Posted: September 24, 2019