Lake Orion – Public Hearing BZA April 2, 2020

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

THURSDAY, April 2nd, 2020

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-20-01 at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 7:30 PM in the Council chambers.

This public hearing relates to 512 Long Pointe Drive (parcel ID number 09-02-351-002). A complete legal description of the property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located within the Village, in the RL (Lake One Family Residential) Zoning District.

The applicant proposes to demolish the existing dwelling and build a new dwelling with an attached garage. The proposal requires the following variances from the Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Front Yard Setback – 25.00 feet minimum required – 6.10 feet proposed (to deck overhang) – 18.90 foot variance requested 2. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Waterfront Yard Setback – 25.00 feet minimum required – 15.10 feet proposed (to rear overhang to seawall) – 9.90 foot variance requested 3. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Building Height – 30.00 feet maximum allowed – 32.37 feet proposed (32’ 4 ½”) – 2.37 foot variance requested

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The site plan and supporting is available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk