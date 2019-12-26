Lake Orion – PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.101 – SECTION 13.21 – WASTE RECEPTACLES TEXT AMENDMENT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.101

SECTION 13.21 – WASTE RECEPTACLES TEXT AMENDMENT

PUBLIC HEARING – MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.

At its Regular Meeting of December 9, 2019, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 26.101, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, Text Amendment to Section 13.21 – Waste Receptacles.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendment is to provide supplementary regulations for waste receptacles, including, but not limited to, the following: requiring pedestrian entry for shared use receptacle enclosures in the DC, Downtown Center, MU, Mixed Use, and the CC, Corridor Commercial districts; the addition of enclosure design standards (materials, bollards, air ventilation pockets, screening, etc.); specification of location and placement standards; the addition of site security and enforcement standards; and a detail of the review process, including DDA Director review for waste receptacles within the DDA District.

A Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 26.101 and consideration for Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance by the Lake Orion Village Council is scheduled for the Lake Orion Village Council Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.101 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8391, ext. 102.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

