Lake Orion – PROPOSED PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) PRELIMINARY PLAN – THE STARBOARD – Public Hearing Aug. 1, 2022

PROPOSED PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) PRELIMINARY PLAN – THE STARBOARD

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, August 1, 2022, at

7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362,

regarding a request for approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Preliminary Plan for the properties

located generally at 10 S. Park Boulevard, 189 W. Flint Street, and 175 Lake Street.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed PUD

Preliminary Plan, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion

Village Council.

The requested PUD Preliminary Plan (by applicant Dominic Moceri) is to redevelop the former Orion Marine

Center and adjacent properties (Parcel ID#s: 09-02-460-036, 09-02-460-033, 09-02-460-032, 09-02-460-031,

09-02-460-030, 09-02-460-029, 09-02-460-028, 09-02-458-016, 09-02-458-015, 09-02-457-010, 09-02-457-

011, and 09-02-457-012) into a multiple-family and mixed-use development which consists of 40 residential

units.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be

accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be

available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-

8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular

business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to

contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting

accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk