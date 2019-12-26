Lake Orion – Proposed Ordinance Amendment No. 36.05 – DDA TIF and Development Plan

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ORDINANCE

AMENDMENT NO. 36.05

TO THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

CODE OF ORDINANCES

TO APPROVE AND ADOPT

AMENDMENT NO. 4

TO THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN AND THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

FOR THE

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING – MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.

At its Regular Meeting of November 25, 2019, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 36.05, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances to Approve and Adopt Amendment No. 4 to the Tax Increment Financing Plan and the Development Plan for the Lake Orion Downtown Development District and Amend Ordinance No. 36.04

The effect of this ordinance, if adopted, is to serve as the DDA’s guiding policy and communicates the general vision and specific projects the DDA can undertake over the next several decades.

A Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 36.05 and consideration for Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance by the Lake Orion Village Council is scheduled for the Lake Orion Village Council Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 36.05 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8391, ext. 102.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review , on December 25, 2019

Posted: December 17, 2019