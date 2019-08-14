Lake Orion Planning Commission Public Hearing PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 26.98 SECTION 13.31 – SHORT-TERM RENTALS TEXT AMENDMENT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 26.98

SECTION 13.31 – SHORT-TERM RENTALS TEXT AMENDMENT

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding the proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to section 13.31 – Short-Term Rentals.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed text amendment to the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendment is to amend Article 13, General Provisions, to provide for section 13.31 – Short-Term Rentals and to define and prohibit short-term rentals as a commercial use in the Village.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk