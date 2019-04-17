Lake Orion – PLANNING COMMISSION – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PLANNING COMMISSION

MONDAY, MAY 6, 2019 @ 7:30 PM

The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on application No. PC-19-02, the Oat Soda bar and entertainment restaurant, at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to the existing building, commonly known as 195, 197 and 199 South Broadway Avenue (Parcel ID Number: 09-11-228-017 (but also shown as parcel 09-11-228-027 on the Oakland County Property Gateway, v. 7.2)). A complete legal description of the property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located within the Village of Lake Orion in the DC (Downtown Center) Zoning District.

A special land use is requested, per Article 6.02(B), for the establishment of a bar and entertainment restaurant that does not entirely occupy a freestanding building.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish in Lake Orion Review: April 17, 2019

Post: April 15, 2019