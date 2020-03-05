Lake Orion – Ordinance Amendment No. 6.21, Chapter 91: Animals

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED

TO THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

CODE OF ORDINANCES

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 6.21

TITLE IX. GENERAL REGULATIONS

CHAPTER 91: ANIMALS

At its Regular Meeting of February 24, 2020, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 6.21, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances, Title IX, General Regulations, Chapter 91, Animals.

The effect of this ordinance, if adopted, is to update Chapter 91, Animals including Section 91.00 – Definitions; and Sections 91.03 – 91.17 to provide regulations for animals within the Village of Lake Orion.

The Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: March 4, 2020

Posted: February 28, 2020