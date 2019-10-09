Lake Orion – Notice to Users of Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO USERS OF LAKE ORION

Notice is hereby given that beginning the week of October 28, 2019, the level of Lake Orion will be slowly lowered about one (1’) foot to reach the normal low water mark for winter. Lowering will not flood Paint Creek and the lowering will be completed by the third Friday in November.

This notice is being given as a courtesy to residents to allow for safe removal of all water crafts from Lake Orion.

NOTE: This is NOT to be confused with the “drawdown” that takes place every five (5) years for dock and seawall repairs, which should occur in the fall of 2022.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk