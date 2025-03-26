Lake Orion native named to 2025 Orr Fellowship cohort

Lake Orion native and upcoming Saint Mary’s College graduate Maureen Galvin was named to Orr Fellowship’s 2025 cohort.

Galvin’s two-year fellowship will be with Indiana-based company Valve+Meter Performance Marketing. She is one of 74 college seniors to be matched with a company for a fellowship.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new group of talented individuals to Orr Fellowship,” President of Orr Fellowship Steven Emch said. “These fellows demonstrate the leadership potential and innovative thinking that will drive Indiana’s business community forward.”

Orr Fellowship is an early career development program for high achievers and future-oriented businesses in Indiana. — J.G.