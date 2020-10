Dragon mountain biking headed out to Milford for their fourth race of the season finishing with a score of 340, good for a team 7th place.

Scoring for the Dragon males was Phillip Antal taking 9th place overall with a time of 1:19:39. Laura Walch finished 11th for the girls with a time of 1:51:49.

The team hits the Bloomer Park trail on Oct. 18. — M.K.