Lake Orion Master Land Use Plan Survey deadline extended through Nov. 12

The Village of Lake Orion is amending its Master Land Use Plan and wants residents’ input.

This digital workshop contains general land use questions, but also questions about specific redevelopment projects and preferences on building designs.

The village’s 2020 Master Land Use Plan Amendment survey is available online at lakeorion2020master plan.konveio.com/welcome.

The deadline for residents to participate in the survey has been extendend to Nov. 12.

“We’ve received some comments so far but would really love to hear more from the community,” said Laura Haw, senior principal planner for McKenna, the village’s planning consultants.

The Review has a link to the survey on lakeorionreview.com in the article post and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Village of Lake Orion, lakeorion.org, and the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority (DDA), downtownlakeorion.org, also have links to the survey.

Hardcopies of the survey are available at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., and the DDA office, 118 N. Broadway St.

Lake Orion’s current Master Plan was adopted in 2002 and updated in 2008.

The 2002 plan is online at www.lakeorion.org/index.php/departments/planning-zoning-building. — J.N.