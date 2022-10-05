Lake Orion Lumber Yard, DDA and the Village of Lake Orion
At the Sept. 13 DDA meeting, item 8.1 on the agenda was “Purchase of Property” with no description of what property that was.
Several members of the public commented on the rumored lumber yard purchase during the Call to the Public section, never being told that this was an item on the agenda.
The policy of the DDA is to not respond to public comments which makes one ask why they bother other than that silly Michigan law that says they must, even if they don’t care and won’t respond.
In the meeting information (packet) was a signed Purchase Agreement for the Lake Orion Lumber Yard in the amount of $2,400,000 as signed on Aug. 26, 2022 and Sept. 8, 2022 (see Lake Orion Review Sept. 21 article).
There was also an agreement for $16,000 in concept design services signed on Aug. 30 and one for $2,750 for environmental evaluation services at the lumber yard property.
Neither of these were discussed so it is not clear whether the “Receive and File” motion somehow approved these expenses and how they were incurred.
So how did all this happen in complete secrecy?
Well, you would have to go the July 12 and Aug. 9 DDA meetings where closed sessions were held to discuss real estate transactions.
Per the approved minutes of July 12, there was a closed session, but it seems no action taken as that must be part of the public record.
At the Aug. 9 meeting, there was another closed session and when they came out, there was a “Motion to direct the DDA Director to proceed as discussed in Closed Session.”
That certainly clears it up and completely explains a possible commitment of $2.4 million, another $5 million from the village and contracts to two consultants with no known bidding, review and approval.
Orion Township Supervisor and DDA board member Chris Barnett gave an impassioned speech at the end of the Sept. 13 DDA meeting about how everything was done legally and above board, adding that they are all unpaid volunteers, as if that somehow excuses them from any responsibility to the public.
Bottom line is that they are making multi-million dollar deals behind closed doors. It may be legal, although I know several good lawyers who would challenge that assertion in this instance, but is it how we want to be represented and have our tax dollars spent?
Hey, possibly more free parking for many people who probably pay no village taxes. What could be wrong with that?
To quote Joni Mitchell, “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”
Cory Johnston
Village of Lake Orion
Editor’s Note: Property acquisition and property sale discussions are a legitimate allowable exception under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
While real estate transactions are a legitimate allowable use for a closed meeting, it is not mandatory and decisions must be made in an open meeting. To vote to accept what was decided in a closed session without revealing what was decided is not in the spirit of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, public transparency, and likely not legal as there is no documentation of what was decided and why. Also, to select and make decisions about consultant work, which it appears they did, is not something covered by the exceptions for closed meetings.
Cory, how long have you been a resident in the “QUINT VILLAGE of ORION” ?? there is a lot of things going on ($) in the works that the residents of the “QUINT VILLAGE of Orion” know any thing about. IF you have questions and want to TRY to get some answers, come to the MEETING Monday the 10th 7:30 at Village hall ??? call Village office to be sure. I can’t ask QUESTIONS as I am not a res.of the “QUINT VILLAGE of ORION” B&R 1/2 block out of Village for 871/2 yrs ago