Lake Orion Lumber Yard, DDA and the Village of Lake Orion

At the Sept. 13 DDA meeting, item 8.1 on the agenda was “Purchase of Property” with no description of what property that was.

Several members of the public commented on the rumored lumber yard purchase during the Call to the Public section, never being told that this was an item on the agenda.

The policy of the DDA is to not respond to public comments which makes one ask why they bother other than that silly Michigan law that says they must, even if they don’t care and won’t respond.

In the meeting information (packet) was a signed Purchase Agreement for the Lake Orion Lumber Yard in the amount of $2,400,000 as signed on Aug. 26, 2022 and Sept. 8, 2022 (see Lake Orion Review Sept. 21 article).

There was also an agreement for $16,000 in concept design services signed on Aug. 30 and one for $2,750 for environmental evaluation services at the lumber yard property.

Neither of these were discussed so it is not clear whether the “Receive and File” motion somehow approved these expenses and how they were incurred.

So how did all this happen in complete secrecy?

Well, you would have to go the July 12 and Aug. 9 DDA meetings where closed sessions were held to discuss real estate transactions.

Per the approved minutes of July 12, there was a closed session, but it seems no action taken as that must be part of the public record.

At the Aug. 9 meeting, there was another closed session and when they came out, there was a “Motion to direct the DDA Director to proceed as discussed in Closed Session.”

That certainly clears it up and completely explains a possible commitment of $2.4 million, another $5 million from the village and contracts to two consultants with no known bidding, review and approval.

Orion Township Supervisor and DDA board member Chris Barnett gave an impassioned speech at the end of the Sept. 13 DDA meeting about how everything was done legally and above board, adding that they are all unpaid volunteers, as if that somehow excuses them from any responsibility to the public.

Bottom line is that they are making multi-million dollar deals behind closed doors. It may be legal, although I know several good lawyers who would challenge that assertion in this instance, but is it how we want to be represented and have our tax dollars spent?

Hey, possibly more free parking for many people who probably pay no village taxes. What could be wrong with that?

To quote Joni Mitchell, “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”

Cory Johnston

Village of Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: Property acquisition and property sale discussions are a legitimate allowable exception under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.