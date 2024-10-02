Lake Orion lake lowering begins week of Oct. 28

Lake Orion lake will be lowered about one foot beginning the week of Oct. 28 to reach the normal low water mark for winter, according to a Lake Orion Public Works news release.

The release was given to notify residents to allow for safe removal of all watercraft from the lake.

This year’s lowering is not to be confused with the “drawdown” that takes place every five years for dock and seawall repairs, according to the release. It is not contingent on whether the drawdown occurs.

The annual lowering will not flood Paint Creek, and will be completed by Nov. 15. – J.G.