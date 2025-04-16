Lake Orion High School’s ‘Chicago: Teen Edition’ opens next Thursday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Characters Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart will appear on stage at Lake Orion High School next Thursday for Troupe 2898’s performance of “Chicago: Teen Edition.”

The story follows the jazz-age performers who seek and achieve fame with their singing and dancing, and seek to keep it through the publicity of their crimes.

Senior Chloe Rasbach, who will perform in her first LOHS production playing the murderess, jazz singing Kelly, said the cast and crew has rehearsal running smoothly for opening night.

“It’s coming along,” sophomore crew member Josie Crays said. “It’s like blocks, and you’re trying to make a tower of blocks. From the start of the show, you’re just thinking ‘how are we going to do all this.’ Now that we’re here, you put a block down each day, little by little, and then you kind of just build up.”

Part of those building blocks include a custom light-up sign made by students, costumes that make their actors “light up,” actors usually hate their costumes, according to Crays, and good singers, dancers and actors, Rasbach said.

“It’s a really entertaining show,” Rasbach said. “(There are) lots of big, flashy dance numbers, fun costumes, and everything. It’s nice to look at … The talent level is (also)

super high. You’re going to enjoy the story, you’re going to enjoy the production, you’re going to enjoy the acting, the singing. It’s a fun time all around.”

Showings are scheduled for April 24-26, at 7 p.m. There will also be an afternoon showing on April 26, beginning at 1 p.m.

Reservation-based tickets student and senior tickets cost $12 and adult tickets cost $14. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/Chicago2898.