Lake Orion High School students receive National Merit honors

Lake Orion High School seniors Adam Tisch and Neethan Punniyamoorthy were recently honored by the National Merit Scholar program for their academic achievements.

Tisch received a $2,500 scholarship after being named a 2020 National Merit Scholar. Tisch was chosen out of a pool of 15,000 applicants.

He is the president of Lake Orion High School’s National Honor Society and graduates from LOHS Summa Cum Laude.

He plans to attend The University of Michigan to study Cellular and Molecular Biomedical Science.

Punniyamoorthy received the National Merit BorgWarner Scholarship.

He was Software Team Leader on FIRST Robotics Team 302 and graduates from LOHS Summa Cum Laude.

He plans to attend the The University of Michigan to study Computer Science. – M.K.